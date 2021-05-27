K'taka: Speculation rife again over replacement of Yediyurappa as CM

Bengaluru: Even as Karnataka is battling the second wave of COVID-19, speculations were rife on Wednesday that some moves were on within the ruling BJP for replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.



Some Ministers and MLAs, for the first time, openly admitted to such moves to exert pressure for unseating the Karnataka BJP strongman.

Several legislators considered close to the Chief Minister rallied around him questioning the need for such a change, and asserted that the 78-year-old veteran will complete the term and will even lead the party during the next polls two years away.

Citing certain decisions taken by the government, its handling of COVID crisis, alleged instances of corruption, a few legislators are said to be pushing for convening a legislature party meeting after June 7, the last day of the lockdown.

"I have got information about several (legislators) camping in Delhi, I have even got to know about meetings taking place at various places, even today.I have seen in the media that several Ministers are also part of it...it is true that such discussions are taking place," Revenue Minister R Ashoka said in response to a question.

"I have got to know about some (legislators) going to Delhi, it is hundred per cent true that developments are taking place...while some people are involved directly, some are indirectly involved.I'm seeing their statements in the media, but my priority is to stand with the people suffering due to Corona," he added.

However, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, Housing Minister V Somanna, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, said they were unaware of any such developments and ruled out leadership change. Ashwath Narayan, terming the talk about leadership change as "far from truth", said Yediyurappa is their Chief Minister and leader.

"We are all working under his leadership to control COVID, and there is no need to give importance to news about me being the possible replacement for CM post," he said.

To a question about some legislators lobbying for leadership change in Delhi, Narayan said he was not aware of it and has heard about it only through the media. He also clarified that no legislature party meeting has been called on or after June 7, as is being speculated.

Bommai termed news about Chief Minister change and legislature party meeting being convened in June as "not official" and mere "speculations".