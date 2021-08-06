K'taka plans to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from Aug 23

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) from August 23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

After taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, he said that the government has decided to impose weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, and that the existing night curfew across the state will begin from 9 PM instead of 10 PM. The Chief Minister on Friday chaired a meeting with health and education experts, Ministers and senior officials of the state government to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"We have discussed the current COVID situation, also some directions have come at the all-India level about the possible increase or decrease in the positivity rate in the days to come, based on that we have come to certain decisions," Bommai said.