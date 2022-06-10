K'taka: Nun alleges sexual harassment, FIR lodged

Mysuru (K'taka): A nun at the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy Mission here has alleged that she was assaulted and molested in connivance with some superiors of her religious congregation for exposing "illegal and immoral" activities along with sexual harassment of many hearing impaired and mute children in the convent in Kodagu.

Acting on her complaint, the Ashokpuram police here have registered a case of sexual harassment, assault, provocation and criminal intimidation against Sister Bindu, Sister Ann Mary, Sister Deepa and drivers of the convent under Section 354(A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 392 (punishment for robbery), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Sister Margaret of the Mercy Convent said in a press release that the nun's allegations were "totally false and malicious".

The nun has also said there is a threat to her life, in a video message, which has gone viral on social media. In her complaint to police, the 45-year-old nun said she had been associated with the Mercy Convent for the last 24 years. Since 1998, she has served in different convents across India.