K'taka mosque row: Hindu activists defy restrictions

Mandya (K'taka): Amid heightened security arrangements, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists staged a demonstration in Srirangapatna town of the district here, demanding the Jamia mosque be returned to Hindus claiming that it was a Hanuman temple razed by the 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan.



Defying prohibitory orders imposed in the temple town under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent any untoward incident, large number of Hindu activists took out a motorcycle rally heeding the call of VHP's 'Srirangapatna Chalo' campaign.

Wearing saffron scarves, turbans and saffron flags, the activists raising 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans. The activists recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' and 'Ram Bhajan' at a nearby temple.

According to the police, the protesters were barred from marching towards the mosque. No untoward incidents were reported in the town.

Earlier in the day, Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik condemned the ruling BJP government for imposing the restrictions in the town.

A Bajrang Dal activist from here, Manjunath, who was part of the agitation said that the mosque was a Hanuman temple with its gopuram (temple tower) razed by Tipu Sultan and it got converted into Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna, which was the capital of the ruler of Mysore Kingdom.

"The mosque is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument where no one should stay as per rule. However, nearly 100 people including some Bangladeshis reside there and a Madrassa (Islamic seminary) also operates there, which is against the law," the activist claimed. "Tragically, the ASI and the district administration are silent on these blatant violations," he said. He further said the right-wing organisations will approach the Karnataka High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to hand over the mosque to the Hindus.

Officials assured the agitators that their grievances will be communicated to the ASI.

In order to avoid any untoward incident, contingents of Karnataka State Reserved Police were deployed.