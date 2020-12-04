K'taka likely to impose curbs on new year celebrations

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday indicated it is likely to impose curbs on public celebrations ahead of the new year, while ruling out the possibility of night curfew for now, amid an experts' panel report expecting a second wave of COVID-19 in early 2021.



The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for COVID-19 in the state has indicated the possibility of the second wave of the pandemic during January-February, and has recommended to ban new year public celebrations the last two weeks of this month till January 1 and to impose night curfew in the period.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in response to a question from reporters about the possibility of imposing a night curfew said "..there is no such plans for now."

Health Minister K Sudhakar along with officials today held a meeting with TAC members on their advisory/recommendations to control the second wave.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sudhakar too said, there was no question of any curfew as there is no need for it now. But people will have to follow the guidelines like social distancing, control unnecessary large gatherings at places including marriages,he said.

Responding to a question on new year celebrations, especially at places in Bengaluru where large numbers of people gather, he said, not only Brigade or MG Road, TAC has said that in the entire state from December 20 to January 2, all kinds of events have to be prohibited, and a decision on this will be taken soon.

"When the government appointed TAC has given advice we will have to take it seriously.We will discuss with the Chief Minister and announce our final decision," he said. On opening of pubs, bars during these days, the minister said a decision will be taken after going through the report and discussing with senior officials and consulting the Chief Minister.

The TAC, consisting of expert doctors and specialists, was constituted in March and from then till now it has held 54 meetings.