KP employees reiterate demand for relocation outside Valley
Jammu: Kashmiri Pandit employees on Monday staged another protest demonstration here, reiterating the demand for their relocation outside the Valley till peace is restored there.
Hundreds of employees, both men and women, assembled under the banner of 'All Migrant Employee Association Kashmir' outside the Press Club carrying placards, some of which read, "Don't rehabilitate us at the cost of our blood! Orphaning our children! Widowing our wives! and the only solution is relocation anywhere outside Valley."
Nearly 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits are working in different departments in the Valley after they were selected under the Prime Minister's employment package announced in 2008.
The package has two major components - one pertains to the provision of 6,000 jobs for youth and another to 6,000 accommodation units for the employees.
"Our protest is part of the ongoing agitation for our relocation from the Valley as we are not feeling safe there. We have reached Jammu while our colleagues are still on protest in the Valley for the last 31 days," one of the protesters Shweta Bhat said.
