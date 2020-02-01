Kovind inaugurates 34th edition of Surajkund Crafts Fair

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated the 34th edition of Surajkund Crafts Fair 2020.



Speaking on the occasion, the President said that occasions such as Surajkund Mela provide ordinary craftsmen and artisans real recognition and value for their skills. It also provides them an excellent opportunity to display and sell their products directly to customers. The Surajkund Mela has saved India's various remarkable craft traditions from extinction. For many craftsmen, artisans and weavers, this fair is major source of their annual income.

"We should be proud of the items made by craftsmen of our country," the President said. He reiterated mantra of 'Buy local for a better tomorrow'. He urged everyone to transform the philosophy of 'Buy local for a better tomorrow' into a movement. He said that by using locally manufactured products, we would be able to help the small entrepreneurs in our area to a great extent.

Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were also present on the occasion.

This year, the Surajkund fair will go on till February 16 and will showcase regional and international crafts and traditions. The entry for visitors to the crafts fair will begin from 1 pm.

On Friday, sharing details of the event, Union Tourism Secretary Yogendra Tripathi had said that Himachal Pradesh is the theme State of this year's Mela, showcasing its rich and unique cultural heritage through its various crafts. He added that hundreds of artistes from Himachal Pradesh will perform various folk arts and dances.

He also said that special buses had been arranged to facilitate the visitors. Last year, more than 30 countries from Europe, Africa and Asia participated in the fair.

He informed that an MoU was signed between the Surajkund Mela Authority and the British Council this year, pursuant to which the Mela will host artists and craftsmen from England for the first time.

In addition, more than 30 countries will be part of this fair, including Uzbekistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Senegal, Zambia, Comoros, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, South Africa, Austria, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Niger, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Ghana, Seychelles, Ethiopia, Morocco, Palestine, Bhutan, Uganda, Armenia, Maldives, Sudan, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo.