Kota infant deaths: Official says action against hospital authorities after probe
Jaipur: Action will be taken on the basis of the probe report to inquire into the death of infants at Kota's JK Lone Hospital, Rajasthan Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galariya said here on Monday.
The three-member team comprising Dr Amarjeet Mehta, Dr Rambabu Sharma and Dr Sunil Bhatnagar will submit its report in two days following which action will be taken, he said.
Galariya directed the hospital administration to make use of available resources and work with team spirit to ensure children coming from different places get better treatment.
He directed officials to complete the tender process to get available equipment at hospital at the earliest besides laying oxygen pipeline for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), availing services of nursing staff on contractual basis, increase sampling process frequency at NICU and duty of the HoD and trained staff in the wards.
As many as 77 infants have reportedly died this month at the hospital, which is the largest government hospital in Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed a high-level committee of expert doctors and subject experts
be set up in the case of deaths of newborns to submit a
report at the earliest to take steps to reduce such incidents in future.
