Kota hospital death toll increases to 102
Jaipur: Two more children died in the JK Lon hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district on the first two days of the new year, taking the death toll to 102, confirmed hospital superintendent Suresh Dulara to IANS.
Ten kids have died in the last three days, as eight kids died on December 30 and 31 and two more kids died on January 1 and 2.
Dulara said that these two kids were critically ill and were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Meanwhile, JK Lon's paediatrician department's chief Amritlal Bairwa said the eight kids who died in the last two days of the year were premature deliveries, and not due to not any fault on doctors' part. The weight of the new borns was too less and also their relatives did not follow proper instructions during delivery due to which the pregnant mothers came to the hospital in serious condition, said Bairwa.
The JK Lon Hospital registered 963 deaths in 2019. The committee formed after much furore, in its report concluded that the deaths were reported due to lack of oxygen pipeline in the hospital and extreme cold conditions.
Dulara further said: "As compared to other government hospitals, this number stands quite low. Also, one death a day means that death rate is falling down in this hospital, which witnessed 91 deaths in December last year."
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
7 killed, 24 injured as bus falls into gorge in Rajouri2 Jan 2020 11:45 AM GMT
R-Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of...2 Jan 2020 10:13 AM GMT
Bengal govt distributes workbooks to students to enhance...2 Jan 2020 10:05 AM GMT
Don't politicise deaths of infants: Gehlot2 Jan 2020 10:03 AM GMT
Raise your voice against persecution of minorities in Pak,...2 Jan 2020 9:58 AM GMT