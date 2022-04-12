Kolkata: State tells operators to shift bus routes at Babughat to Santragachi

Kolkata: The state Transport department has asked the bus operators to shift the various bus routes at Babughat to Santragachi, Howrah within 14 days. A letter in this regard was sent by the secretary of Regional Transport Authority, Kolkata region to the bus operators on Monday.



The state government has conceived shifting of Babughat inter-state bus terminus to Santragachi to prevent congestion and reduce pollution in the area as per directions of Calcutta High Court.

More than 250 inter-state buses ply from Babughat bus terminus on a daily basis during normal times.

According to sources, the infrastructure for the bus terminus at Santragachi has more or less been completed.

The bus operators, however, are not happy with the government's decision "The fuel price is increasing by leaps and bounds. The buses have to travel a greater distance if shift is affected and so the expenses for running will increase further," a bus operator said.

Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity said that he has urged the department to listen to the bus operators' standpoint regarding the shift.

"It will be difficult for all the bus routes to shift at such a short notice. A meeting will be held in this regard on Tuesday," Chatterjee added.