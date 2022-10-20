Kolkata: One held for running illegal telecom business

Kolkata: A joint team of STF of Kolkata police and cops from the Karaya PS in assistance with the personnel from Department of Telecommunication conducted a raid on Tiljala Masjid Bari Lane and arrested one person identified as Sorowar Hussan, a resident of Linton Street in Kolkata for allegedly running a illegal telecommunication business. Cops had specific information about the whereabouts of the accused.

Police have seized 4 sim boxes , 256 Sim Cards, one laptop and 3 routers from his possession. On the basis of a specific complaint, a case was initiated at Karaya PS against Sorowar Hussain & others. During the course of interrogation, one Habib Mondal was arrested further in connection with the incident and one simbox, one laptop, one pendrive, 64 SIM cards etc were recovered from him.

Both the accused had allegedly made hoax calls threatening to blow off a government officer at Punjab and Gujarat each. A detailed probe has been initiated.