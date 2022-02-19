Kolkata: Mother, son found dead in their house

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a man and his mother in Sonarpur area on Friday. The deceased –Tapti Purkayastha (60) and Gautam Purkayastha (42) –were found dead in their house in Subhashgram. As per sources, Gautam went to a function at his father-in-law's house with his wife and children this week. Gautam returned alone on Wednesday. Neighbors last saw him on Friday morning. Later in the evening, when Gautam's wife Rakhi Purkayastha returned they did not open the door.



She, along with neighbours, broke the door and saw Gautam's body was in the dining room. The body of Gautam's mother was found on the bed in the next room. According to sources, Gautam used to work in the stock market. Recently there was a financial crisis. He committed suicide before killing his mother. A police case has been registered and a probe is underway. Bodies have been sent for post mortem. CCTV cameras of the area are being searched to find any lead of the unnatural death.