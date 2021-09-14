Kolkata flyover photo in UP dev ad controversy: TMC files RTI

KOLKATA: After a full-page newspaper advertisement to endorse the apparent development works undertaken by Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh sparked off controversy for having used the photograph of a Kolkata flyover, Trinamool Congress leader and activist Saket Gokhale filed an RTI seeking details about the same.

In the RTI, the activist sought details about the contract inked between the media house and the UP government for the advertisement.

He also asked about the creator of the advertisement, seeking a clarification whether the same had been composed by the UP government or the media house.

The advertisement highlighted the development works of the Yogi government over the past five years. A picture collage below the advertisement comprises a photograph of a city flyover. Social media users identified the flyover as the 'Maa Flyover'.

They also claimed that the two buildings, which are seen along the same flyover in the collage, are of a five-star hotel chain.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Sunday, accused the UP government of stealing images of Bengal's infrastructure which was developed under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool leader claimed that the 'double engine model' in the northern state had failed miserably.

"Transforming UP for @myogiadityanath means stealing images from infrastructure seen in Bengal under @MamataOfficial's leadership and using them as his own! Looks like the 'DOUBLE ENGINE MODEL' has MISERABLY FAILED in BJP's strongest state and now stands EXPOSED for all!" tweeted Abhishek.

The Bengal government had spent Rs 2.58 crore on the construction of 5100 km of rural roads till 2018- 19 while during this period the UP government had spent Rs 950 crore to build 1680 km of rural roads.

Bengal has 86,000 hospital beds, whereas Uttar Pradesh has only 57,000 hospital beds.