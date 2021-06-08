Kol Metro's labourer dies

Kolkata: A contractual labourer of Kolkata Metro Railway on Monday died at government hospital following an altercation with his fellow workers in the city.

On Sunday, 46-year-old labourer Pinkghori Sheikh consumed alcohol at around 3 pm and was taking rest when his co-worker asked him for giving some money for buying "GANJA" due to his addiction.

Mursalin Sheikh pushed the deceased in his neck. As a result Pinkghori fell down on the concrete made roof and sustained head injury.

"The incident took place outside Metro area adjacent to Golf Club boundary wall last evening," said an official.