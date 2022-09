Kohima to be connected with rly network by 2026: Minister

Kohima: Nagaland Transport minister P Paiwang Konyak told the Assembly on Tuesday that Kohima would be connected with the railway network by 2026.



Replying to a starred question of NDDP MLA Yitachu in the Assembly, Konyak said Dimapur-Dhansiripar to Kohima-Sech broad gauge railway line is being taken up in three phases.

He said the Phase-I about 0-17 km have been fully completed while 65 per cent work is in progress for Phase-2 from 17-44 km and 12 per cent progress done in Phase-III from 44-82.50 km. Altogether, 48 per cent works have been completed, he said.

He informed the House that the Dimapur-Dhansiri to Kohima-Sechu railway line is a national project and it is being monitored by the Prime Minister's Office as the vision of the Government of India is to establish rail connectivity up to Moreh in Manipur.

The whole project was initially targeted to be completed by 2024, however its deadline was extended to 2026 due to delay in acquisition of land, heavy and long monsoon season and short working season, non-existence of approach road to the project site, and the COVID-19 lockdown imposed during the pandemic, he said.