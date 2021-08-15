KMC to start doorstep vaccination under certain conditions

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will provide vaccination at doorstep to bed-ridden citizens only if they provide a certificate from the doctor in support of their ailment. Moreover, the family members of such a bed-ridden person will have to rope in a doctor at the time when the KMC team will go for the doorstep vaccination. KMC is planning to start this special drive soon.



Chairman of Board of Administrators KMC Firhad Hakim has already spoken with Director of Health Services Ajoy Chakraborty in this regard. "A person for availing doorstep vaccine will have to furnish a certificate from a doctor with the undertaking that he/she is not in a condition to move and cannot travel upto the vaccine centre for availing the jab," Hakim said.

This special vaccination drive will be carried out from 5 pm to 6 pm after finishing vaccination at the urban primary health centre. The other family members of that particular family will need to have at least one vaccine jab for availing doorstep vaccination of the bed-ridden person in that family.

KMC said that they have already received applications from the family of eminent singer Sandhya Mukherjee and Ashutosh Mukherjee and will provide the shots with the fulfilment of such terms and conditions.