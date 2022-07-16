KMC to give over 77K uniforms for students of govt schools of nursery to class VIII in July

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will supply 77,000 school uniforms meant for the students studying between nursery and class VIII in July.



Announcing this Mitali Bandyopadhyay, Member, Mayor-in-Council in-charge of Social Sector said 629 Self Help Groups have been engaged to do the job and 95 per cent of the work has been completed.

Tantuja has supplied 2 lakh meter cloth to KMC to make the school uniforms. The uniforms will be blue and white with Biswa Bangla logo embossed on them.

There are 1,98,900 students of KMC and other schools in KMC area spreading over 2039 schools. School uniforms in the first phase will be given to the students of 1431 schools.

To make school uniforms for all the students around 6.7 lakh meter cloth will be required and Tantuja will supply the remaining 4.7 lakh meter cloth later.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee desires that all the students between the nursery upto class VIII will have same uniform which is blue and white with a Biswa Bangla Logo.

Mitali Bandyopadhyay said 77,000 logos have come and they will be embossed on the school uniform.

Earlier in March, it was announced that the state government would distribute white and blue uniform with Biswa Bangla logo for the students. A notification in this regard was brought out by the School Education department. This, however, was not applicable for the private schools.

The boys will have to wear white shirt and navy blue pant while the girls will have to be clad in white shirt and navy blue frock/skirt or white/blue salwar kameez.

The outer surface of the pocket of the uniforms of both boys and girls will have Biswa Bangla logo.

The state government hands over school uniform to students from pre primary till class VIII.

Girls from pre primary to Class II gets two sets of shirts and tunic frocks while those from III to V get two sets of shirts and skirt while class VI to VIII girls get two sets of salwar and kameez with dupatta.

The state government at present requires six crore metres of suiting and shirting lengths to supply two sets of uniforms to students across the state. As of now, the cloth is procured from outside Bengal mainly from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

But the state government's aim is to become self-reliant in this by 2024.

The plan of the state government is to do the knitting of the fabric in the manufacturing district itself.