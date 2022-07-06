KMC identifies land for shifting affected families living near Ratan Babu Ghat

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has identified land at Chandra Kumar Roy lane where a two storied building will be constructed for rehabilitation of the 8-odd families who have been rendered destitude due to development of cracks on the walls of three houses at Ratan Babu Ghat under ward 1, due to the river erosion.



"We have identified a land just 100 metres away from the damaged houses where a two storied house will be constructed for rehabilitation of the affected families. I have spoken to Mayor Firhad Hakim and he had assured of necessary assistance so that the houses can be built as quickly as possible," Tarun Saha, Chairman of Borough Committee I said.

Some 10 to 15 families presently reside at the land which has been identified for relocation. The affected families are sheltered temporarily at Cossipore Harisankar Banipeeth High School..

The cracks were first witnessed on June 14 and as the time passed, the residents said the cracks became more prominent. A part of the front wall of another house on the same lane fell down. Measures have already been taken to prevent further erosion of the river.

Experts have attributed three possible reasons for the subsidence. There is an underground sewage pipe, which is used to collect water and push it out into the river body from the side of the ghat. Since 2013, the water pressure has been reduced and the ditch was closed.

The residents said that the water may have leaked from the drain causing soil to shift at the bage. Cracks may have also developed as an effect of the work on Ratan Babu Jetty by the West Bengal Transport Corporation which has been taking place for the last two months.

The third possible reason could be rats as they make holes in the soil, which leads to gaps and water gets collected and ultimately results in soil shift.