KLO threat to TMC leaders

Darjeeling: The banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) has threatened former MP of Cooch Behar Partha Pratim Roy and former Mathabhanga MLA Binay Krishna Barman with dire consequences.



A press release signed by Daosar Langkam Koch, Assistant Information and Publicity Secretary, KLO, dated June 23 stated that Roy and Barman are dancing to the tunes of TMC leaders and has time and again dubbed the Kamtapuri movement as "separatist".

"They have to immediately retract from their stand and should immediately join the agitation for the liberation of Kamtapuri and Cooch people. If they fail to do so and continue appeasing the rulers thereby opposing their own people, we will be compelled to take extreme action against them," stated the release written in Kamtapuri language.

Both Roy and Burman owe allegiance to the TMC. A video clip of the wanted KLO chairman Jiban Singh had surfaced recently.

Singh in the video message blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Chief Ministers Jyoti

Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee for the "sorry plight of Kamtapuris." He warned all elected public representatives of the region to raise the demand for a separate state else "go and live in South Bengal."

Police are keeping a close tab on the situation. A police official stated that all such leaders have been provided security.