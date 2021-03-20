KISS student touches new milestone in life

New Delhi: Sometimes, adversity opens the road to prosperity. Being overburdened with struggle for life man loses his way, but ultimately achieves the targets with sheer perseverance, will power & of course the grace of the Lord. This is the story of Gyana Ranjan Pradhan, a student of KISS for whom life has taken a U-turn for the better.

Gyana comes from the remote village of Tipidingia of Jana nuagaon block in the district of Kandhamal. His elder brother studied at KISS. Gyana faced a lot of adversities in early childhood. His father had no means to support his studies with food & other materials. The namesake school was also far-off from his native village. He got admitted into KISS in class –III in 2013.

He entered into a new brave world from that day. It was as if he came into the bright sunshine of education from the darkness of utter poverty & illiteracy. Gradually his inherent talent blossomed in KISS & he has become a champion baseball player.

At this juncture, he lost his mother & was shattered. But he recovered from his grief & continued his journey. KISS provided him with the much needed support to take his life forward in mission mode. As a result of which he has become a very good national & International baseball player & played abroad.

He says that everything in his life has become possible only because of KISS & its unique methodology of handholding the underprivileged children like him. Because of the expert coaching & training he received at KISS, he has been able to touch new milestones in life along with formal education.

He owes his success to the patronage of father-like figure Prof. Achyuta Samanta.

Today he feels himself empowered because of the unique support of his Almamater i.e. KISS.

KISS is the world's largest residential tribal university, a home to 30,000 indigenous students who are provided nutrition, holistic formal & vocational education from KG to PG absolutely free of cost. It was established in 1992-93 by renowned educationist & social activist Prof Dr. Achyuta Samanta.