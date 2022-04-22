'Kishor wants to join Cong without preconditions'

New Delhi: Describing Prashant Kishor as a brand with proven credentials, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar on Thursday said



the poll strategist is willing

to join the party without any preconditions and his induction would certainly help the party.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Anwar said, wants to take senior leaders into confidence and seek their opinion on whether Kishor's

entry into the party will be beneficial or not and then take a decision on the much speculated matter.

Discussing the party's fortunes, Anwar said the Congress would be the natural leader of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 general elections as no other party has its pan-India appeal or its presence.

He also backed Rahul Gandhi as president, saying party workers and leaders wished it too but ultimately the party would decide in the upcoming polls. "Some say the

Gandhi family should move away but the feeling in

Congress is that if any face has

a pan-India presence and appeal, it is that of the Gandhi family. So we want a leader

who has a national appeal,"

the former Union minister said.

Dwelling at length on the role Kishor could play in a turnaround for the party, Anwar said, "Prashant Kishor is a brand and he has proven that whichever party he has worked for since 2014, that party has been successful.

The only exception is Uttar Pradesh (for the Congress-SP in 2017)." "It is a good thing that he wants to join without any conditions or compulsions. He feels that Congress is a national party that can counter the BJP.

He has realised that and he is a good analyst. Certainly, his joining would help the party if the Congress inducts him," the CWC member asserted.

"He has said he has left the job of consultant and will not be a consultant for any party. He wants to join the Congress and use his experience for the party."

Questioned on the internal debate in the party over Kishor, the Congress leader said there is debate when a new person comes in or a new formula is considered as it is a democratic party.

Kishor on Saturday gave a detailed presentation to the Congress' top brass at a meeting chaired by Gandhi on the way forward for 2024 polls.