Kishan Reddy slams T'gana CM for attacking Centre over CAA

Hyderabad: Taking exception to Telangana Chief Minister's criticism of the NDA government at the Centre over the CAA issue, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday challenged K Chandrasekhar Rao to point out anything in the amended Citizenship Act that affects anyone in the country.

His response comes a day after Rao said the state assembly may pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) like some other states did recently.

"I condemn KCR ji for announcing that he will not implement CAA in Telangana, while talking about the central government.

I challenge the Chief Minister to show if there is anything in the Act that affects any of the 130 crore people (in the country)," the Union Minister of State for Home told reporters here.

Rao or his TRS does not have the moral right to criticise the BJP on the matter, he said.

State BJP president K Laxman claimed that Rao has joined the Congress in opposing CAA with "unfounded doubts and ill- motives."

BJP has been stating that Congress and TRS were similar and it is becoming evident now, he alleged.

Coming out strongly against the law, Rao had on Saturday said he may convene a meeting of regional parties and Chief Ministers to oppose the amended citizenship law.

Asserting that the TRS was secular by nature and policy, he said the CAA was a wrong decision by the Centre as the Constitution provides fundamental rights to all people of the country irrespective of religion, caste and creed. As such, keeping Muslims outside the bill (CAA) itself pained him, he had said.