Kishan Reddy slams T'gana CM for attacking Centre over CAA
Hyderabad: Taking exception to Telangana Chief Minister's criticism of the NDA government at the Centre over the CAA issue, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday challenged K Chandrasekhar Rao to point out anything in the amended Citizenship Act that affects anyone in the country.
His response comes a day after Rao said the state assembly may pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) like some other states did recently.
"I condemn KCR ji for announcing that he will not implement CAA in Telangana, while talking about the central government.
I challenge the Chief Minister to show if there is anything in the Act that affects any of the 130 crore people (in the country)," the Union Minister of State for Home told reporters here.
Rao or his TRS does not have the moral right to criticise the BJP on the matter, he said.
State BJP president K Laxman claimed that Rao has joined the Congress in opposing CAA with "unfounded doubts and ill- motives."
BJP has been stating that Congress and TRS were similar and it is becoming evident now, he alleged.
Coming out strongly against the law, Rao had on Saturday said he may convene a meeting of regional parties and Chief Ministers to oppose the amended citizenship law.
Asserting that the TRS was secular by nature and policy, he said the CAA was a wrong decision by the Centre as the Constitution provides fundamental rights to all people of the country irrespective of religion, caste and creed. As such, keeping Muslims outside the bill (CAA) itself pained him, he had said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nation celebrates 71st Republic Day26 Jan 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Four explosions rock Assam, no casualty reported26 Jan 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Government slams anti-CAA resolution in EU Parliament26 Jan 2020 6:21 PM GMT
India examining 'all options' to provide relief to 250...26 Jan 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Resolve differences through peaceful dialogue: PM Modi26 Jan 2020 6:19 PM GMT