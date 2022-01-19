Kiran Kandolkar appointed president of TMC's Goa unit

Kolkata: Kiran Kandolkar has been appointed as the president of Goa Trinamool Congress. Trinamool on Tuesday announced the names of 69 state committee members after the list was approved by party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee.



The list was released in presence of Abhishek Banerjee, party's national general-secretary who is now in the coastal town.

Nafisa Ali, noted swimmer and former national champion has become one of the vice-presidents along with Ashok Naik and Jorson Fernandes.

Anand Naik along with 11 others have been appointed as the general-secretary of the party. There are 18 executive members which include Mahendra Verma, Sachin Ghotge, Ulhas Vaskar, Francis Almeda.

Abhishek held a series of meetings with party's leaders. Two MPs, Mahoua Moitra and Shshmita Dev are camping in Goa along with Saurabh Chakraborty. It was learnt that the list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly election would be released soon. Trinamool has inked a political alliance with Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party.

Trinamool Congress made Avita Bandodkar, president of Goa Trinamool Mahila Congress Committee. Aishwarya Salgaonkar and Diksha Talavanekar have been appointed as the vice-presidents. Ana Gracias along with 10 others have been made the general-secretary of the Goa unit.

Meanwhile, TMC announced first list comprising 11 candidates for Goa Assembly polls.