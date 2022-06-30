Kin of Bengal min found dead at IIT Kharagpur

Kolkata: The body of a relative of state Irrigation and Waterways minister Saumen Kumar Mahapatra was found hanging inside the quarter of the IIT Kharagpur campus on Wednesday morning. The deceased Swagata Bhattacharjee who happened to be the niece of the minister had been working as assistant professor in the anatomy department of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Forum at IIT Kharagpur since November last year.



The victim was a resident of Rathnali area of Tamluk, East Midnapore. She used to live with her mother at IIT quarter. Her mother went to the local market in the morning and when she returned she found the door locked from inside. She knocked repeatedly at the door but received no response. She then informed the neighbours who called the local police. The door was broken and Swagata's body was found hanging from the ceiling with a dupatta.

"I am shocked at the incident. She was a bright student and an excellent teacher. She completed her MBBS and MD from PG Hospital and worked there for three years following which she joined the hospital there. I have never heard of any unnatural behavior on her part. So the news came as a bolt from the blue," Mahapatra said.