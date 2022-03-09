'Kidney disease is curable, if diagnosed at early stage'

New Delhi: As India is on the verge of becoming the global capital of diabetes, experts have cautioned that uncontrolled high sugar levels would damage the kidney as diabetes progressively impacts patients'



kidneys and at the initial stage and it's quite difficult to spot warning signs.

On the eve of World Kidney Day, Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Professor KN Dwivedi explained that when blood sugar remains in the bloodstream for a long, it slowly damages the blood vessels in the kidneys that restrict kidneys from performing their function of filtering out waste and extra water from your body. Dwivedi, who is dean at the Faculty of Ayurveda, BHU, stressed on using herbal formulation-based medicines for curing chronic kidney diseases as ayurvedic drugs such as Neeri-KFT that help in rejuvenating the cells of the damaged kidneys. The theme of this year's WKD, which is to be observed on Thursday, is 'kidney health for all.' "The Neeri-KFT herbal drug is one such ayurvedic formulation that is based on kidney-friendly medicinal plants like punarnava, ashwagandha, and guduchi which have anti-oxidant properties," the BHU professor said, adding that if chronic kidney disease is diagnosed at an early stage, it can be easily cured with the help of extracts from these identified herbs. However, experts have also suggested adding cabbage, onions, cranberries, egg whites, fish, strawberries, red grapes, etc to the regular diet to prevent kidney diseases.

Chronic kidney disease is a serious progressive medical condition characterised by a gradual loss of kidney function. Usually, it is accompanied by other comorbidities such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes resulting in kidney failure.