'Khichdi' medical system can put millions of lives at risk: IMA on integrated medicine proposal

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday said it is "highly perturbed" by the recent policy proposals for integration of all systems of medicine, calling it a "khichdi medical system" which could put millions of lives at risk.



In a statement, the organisation of doctors said it stands for purity of systems of modern medicine as well as Ayush and that this new system will provide "hybrid doctors" and the choice of the patient is effectively nullified.

"It is not in the interest of traditional systems either to lose their identity and further development. As such 96 per cent patients in IPD and 94 per cent of patients in OPD are being served by modern medicine," it said.

"Currently, a patient has the choice of choosing either modern medicine or alternative system as per their desire. Unfortunately, the khichdi medical system that is being envisaged will provide only hybrid doctors and the choice of the patient is effectively nullified," the statement said.

It claimed that NITI Aayog has formed four committees to integrate all systems of medicine. These committees are in the area of medical education, clinical practice, public health, medical research and administration. The theoretical basis of policy seems to emanate from the new National Education Policy.