Khattar's Twitter handle proving good source for grievance redressal

Chandigarh: The CM Window and Twitter handle launched by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are being considered as a good medium through which grievances of the general public can reach the department concerned so that they can be redressed.

After taking immediate cognizance and redressal of the complaints, the Chief Minister's Office asks for their satisfaction by taking feedback from the complainants themselves in the presence of the enlightened persons of the society.

This platform of social media is being appreciated by the younger generation.

According to OSD to the Chief Minister, Bhupeshwar Dayal, , to give a complaint on the CM Window, one has to give in writing on a plain paper, while only limited words can be used through the Twitter handle.

He said that as soon as complaints reach the Chief Minister's Office, immediate cognizance is taken by the team of dedicated officers and the complaint is forwarded to the concerned department for further action.

He said that recently complaints were received on Chief Minister's Twitter handle from Panchkula, Karnal, Gurugram, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Hisar, and Faridabad districts. @jrohit708 from Gurugram tweeted @mlkhattar, @anilvijminister, @Dchautala, @narendramodi on September 13, 2021 that even after four months of his mother's death due to COVID-19 he has not been able to get the death certificate.

Young children are making rounds of the hospital and committee, but are not getting any answer.

The CMO took cognizance of this tweet the very next day on September 14, 2021 and sought information from the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram in the matter.

He said that on September 20, it was informed at cmc@mcg.gov.in that the certificate has been made available to the applicant by the Birth and Death Branch, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram. He said that @jrohit708 retweeted on September 21 that his problem was resolved.