Khattar withdraws controversial 'self-defense' statement

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday withdrew his "tit for tat" statement that had stirred a controversy and invited wrath of farmers.



Khattar who paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Shaktipeeth temple in Panchkula on the occasion of second Navratra said that during his visit to temple today he had a self-realization that Goddess would protect us all, that is why he today withdraws his statement in which he appealed for self-defense when needed.

He said that the main objective of the government is to maintain law and order in the state. The Chief Minister said that he has prayed to Mata Mansa Devi for the happiness and prosperity of all the citizens of the country and the state.

Khattar participated in the Havan organized in the Yagyashala and inaugurated the newly constructed development works at a cost of about Rs. 4.40 crore. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta was also present on the occasion.

Interacting with the media persons, the Chief Minister said that ever since 1991, Mata Mansa Devi temple, Panchkula and Kali Mata Mandir, Kalka have been acquired, since then development works are being done continuously.

Today, the main corridor connecting Mata Mansa Devi temple to Patiala temple built at a cost of Rs 2.8 crore has been inaugurated, said the CM.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Shree Vatika Parking constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.4 crore. In this parking, the devotees will get the facility to park their vehicles.

The Chief Minister also dedicated the Shakti Stambh of Kali Mata Temple at Pinjore and Kalka. Rs. 22.65 lakh have been spent on their construction.

He said that new projects are being sanctioned for the development of temples under the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board so that devotees get maximum facilities during the fair.

Special Girdawari for crops Khattar said that crops have suffered a lot due to rains. In such a situation, considering the problems of the farmers, the government has ordered for special girdawari. After girdawari, the farmers will be given proper compensation for the damaged crops. He said that due to the rains, the procurement of crops has also been affected in some places. The government has also given orders to streamline the procurement process, informed the Chief Minister. (End).