Khattar: Will guarantee jobs to Agniveers from Haryana

chandigarh: The Haryana government will provide "guaranteed" employment to 'Agniveers' after their four-year stint in the armed forces, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday.

His statement comes even as the state, like several other parts of the country, has witnessed massive protests in the last few days over the Centre's Agnipath scheme to recruit soldiers into the army, navy and the air force followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. However, the opposition Congress questioned Khattar how his government will "create another category" beyond the 50 per cent reservation to accommodate the ex-servicemen.

"I announce that anyone (the Agniveers) who wants to join Haryana government services will be given a guaranteed job. No one will go without a job. We take guarantee for this," Khattar said at a state-level International Yoga Day function in Bhiwani.

The chief minister said Haryana is the first state in the country to ensure jobs for the Agniveers.