Khattar to launch pond rejuvenation scheme on May 1

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal will launch Nirmal Sarovar Yojana in the state on May 1 under which 111 Nirmal Sarovars will be inaugurated across the State.



Sharing more information in this regard, the spokesperson of Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority said that on May 1, 2022, a State-Level Function would be organised at Sonipat and Nirmal Sarovars would be inaugurated at 111 places by the representatives of the Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

The spokesperson said that under the Amrit Sarovar Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nirmal Sarovars will be built in Haryana. In the first phase, 1,650 ponds have been identified in all 22 districts of the state, which includes 115 urban and 1,535 rural ponds.

The spokesperson said that the development of these ponds would be done as per the prescribed norms such as the minimum area of the pond should be one acre or more along with the proper depth of the pond and construction of embankments with proper slope. Besides this, trees will also be planted on the banks of these ponds ensuring a healthy environment. The wastewater flowing into the ponds will be treated so that it can be reused for drinking purposes for the animals. The rejuvenation of the ponds will also improve groundwater level.