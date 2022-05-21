Khattar to attend Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti function in Karnal on May 24

chandigarh: Haryana government is paying tribute to religious leaders, saints and martyrs from time to time by organizing public meetings, functions, and seminars all over the state. Besides this, 'Sant Mahapurush Vichar Prasar Yojana' has also been started to celebrate birth anniversary of great men in Haryana.



While upholding the spirit of paying tribute to these great men, now the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department will be organizing a state-level function to commemorate the birth anniversary celebration of Maharishi Kashyap on May 24, 2022 in Karnal. Thousands of people from all over the state will reach this programme and seek the blessings of the saints. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be attending this programme as the Chief Guest.

However, this is the first time that a decision has been taken to officially celebrate Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti in Haryana. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people for the celebration of Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti in the state-level programme. Notably, the social organization have also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for deciding on celebrating the Jayanti.

The Chief Minister strongly believes that the teachings, ideologies and philosophies of religious gurus and saints should be widely spread in the society. The Creator of the Universe, Saptarishi Maharishi Kashyap was the Manas-putra of Brahma ji and the great sage's son of Marichi. He was also known as Arishtanemi.

Muniraj Kashyap was a philanthropist and he also followed the religious policy and used to exhort others to follow the same policy. Kashyap Muni used to preach continuously, due to which he got the title like 'Maharishi.'

"We all should bow down to such majestic, great yogi, among the seven sages and the creator of the universe, Maharishi Kashyap Ji," Khattar said.