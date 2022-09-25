Khattar thanks PM Modi for renaming Chandigarh airport

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the name of Chandigarh Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday shared about renaming Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. This announcement of the PM will be a true tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh especially when the whole country is celebrating 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Chief Minister said that every year September 28 is marked as the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and before his birthday, renaming Chandigarh Airport in his honour is significant. He added that the young generation should draw inspiration from his sacrifice and established values.