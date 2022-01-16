Khattar thanks Modi on 1 yr of world's biggest vaccination campaign

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the entire country and the people of the State on the completion of one year of the world's biggest corona vaccination campaign. In a tweet on Sunday, the Chief Minister wrote that "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", it is due to the efficient leadership and conscientiousness of PM Narendra Modi that today India has successfully completed one year of the world's largest corona vaccination campaign. I extend my congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the anniversary of this great campaign".

The CM said that the vaccination campaign had started in India on January 16, 2021 under the dynamic leadership of PM. India now ranks first in the world in this campaign. Till now, 156.59 crore total vaccinations have been administered in the country.