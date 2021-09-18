Khattar tells officers to make arrangements for Kharif procurement

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that adequate arrangements should be made to ensure hassle-free procurement of Kharif crops during 2021-22. Timely identification of places required for setting up additional procurement centres should be done at the earliest, he directed.



The Chief Minister while giving directions regarding the strengthening of the Mandi system said that along with making timely arrangements for the availability of labourers in the Mandis, an adequate number of dryers, weighing scales, gunny bags, sewing machines, etc should also be ensured.

Khattar said this while presiding over a meeting held under his Chairmanship to review the verification of crops on Meri Fasal Mera Byora, preparedness for procurement of crops and Verification of Income and Divyaangs in Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) with Deputy Commissioners and other District Officers concerned held through video conferencing here. The Administrative Secretaries also attended the meeting in Chandigarh.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was apprised about the period of procurement of Kharif crops during Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22.

He was apprised that the procurement of paddy is likely to begin from September 25 and would continue till November 15, 2021. Procurement of Maize, Millet and Moon is planned to begin from October 1 and would continue till November 15, 2021. Likewise, the procurement of Groundnut would be done from November 1 and would continue till December 31, 2021.

The Chief Minister was further apprised that procurement of Kharif Crops 2021-22 would be done on the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) as announced by the Government of India.

It was informed that in a bid to ensure hassle-free procurement of Kharif crops, adequate Mandi arrangements have been made under which as many as 199 Mandis have been opened for the procurement of Paddy, 86 for Millet, 19 for Maize and 38 for Moong and seven for Groundnut.

The CM further directed that Suvidha Kendra should be established at the Mandi level to prevent stubble burning.

"Further, Deputy Commissioners should also take immediate steps to curb the crop residue burning," directed the Chief Minister.