Khattar takes stock of devp activities in his Karnal assembly constituency, launches pulse polio drive

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday took stock of various development activities in his home constituency, Karnal and launched sub national pulse polio campaign in the State.



Khattar took stock of the construction work of amusement park between Kachhwa Bridge to Kaithal Road Bridge in Karnal between JNL canal and Bhakra canal on Sunday.

The park being built at an estimated cost of Rs 6.5 crore will be ready soon.

He visited the area with the officials and took detailed information about the works being done under the Project.

The CM directed the officers to complete this work within the stipulated time. For the convenience of the people who would visit the amusement park, ample arrangements have been made like cycle track, pavers, walk-way, seating areas with trees, kids play area, grill on the wall and parking on both sides. The park will be spread over a stretch of 2 kms length.

CM started Pulse Polio campaign. Khattar also launched the Sub National Pulse Polio Programme campaign at 8 am on Sunday at the Rest House of the Public Works Department, Karnal by administering two drops of anti-polio medicine to children falling between the age group of 0 to 5 years.

Sub-National Pulse Polio Programme will be carried out in 13 districts of Haryana from 26 September to 28 September 2021.

No polio case in the state since 2010. The Chief Minister said that Haryana has reported no case of polio since January 2010 and no polio case has been found in India since

January 2011.

Therefore, India has been declared polio-free on February 11, 2014. But India's neighbouring countries Pakistan and Afghanistan are still getting polio cases, due to which the polio eradication campaign is being run repeatedly

in India.