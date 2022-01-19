Khattar sets up committee under CS to review projects worth `100 crore or more

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has constituted a committee headed by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to review all ongoing projects worth Rs 100 crore or more. Besides this, Chief Secretary would hold monthly review meetings of this Committee so as to ensure expeditious completion of all ongoing development projects in the State.



Divulging more details in this regard, an official spokesperson said that the Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Departments, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister are the members of the said Committee.

The spokesperson further informed that the Chief Minister would personally review the projects so as to ensure immediate removal of all the problems being faced by the departments concerned if any. The Chief Minister is scheduled to chair the review meeting of the Committee on January 24, 2022, added the spokesperson.

The spokesman said that at present work to implement 82 such projects in the state is going on, which will be completed within the stipulated time period.

The projects costing worth more than Rs 100 crore are being run by 14 departments, including two of Technical Education Department, three of Home Department, three of Health Services Department, one of Transport Department, three of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, seven of Medical Education Department, seven projects of Town and Country Planning Department, six projects of Public Health Engineering Department, eight of Power Department, 19 of Public Works Department and Architecture Department, one of Civil Aviation Department, two projects of School Education, two projects of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and 18 projects of Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

The spokesperson said that the Committee headed by the Chief Secretary has recently held eight separate meetings of these departments and ordered the officers concerned to expedite their work process. He said that the CM is committed to boost the State's pace of development and the constitution of the committee under the CS is another step in this direction.