Khattar says decision to repeal agri laws has again highlighted PM's supreme character

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while welcoming PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three farm laws, made on Friday on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, said that repealing these laws has once again highlighted the supreme character of the PM.



While addressing the media at his residence here, Khattar said that for more than a year since the Central Government had brought three Agriculture Laws for the benefit of farmers especially small and marginal one's, unfortunatley some farmers union had been protesting on the Delhi borders.

"Today, PM Narendra Modi while once again choosing the larger public interest announced to repeal these laws. However, soon after the introduction of these Laws, a large number of farmers had considered these laws beneficial for them and had also appreciated the Central Government," said the CM.

He said that the decision of the PM shows that keeping the interest of the public is paramount for him, as he announced to roll back these laws in the upcoming parliamentery session.

"Like PM, I would also urge farmers sitting on Delhi borders, to immediately end their protest and return to their homes, as common man is also facing lot of difficulties due to this agitation. Now, positive attitude should be adopted towards this issue," he said.

Regarding withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, Khattar said that in these cases many other issues are taken into consideration, some cases are general while in some incidents cases are registered under serious sections.