Khattar rolls out 'State Action Plan' for eradication of drugs in Haryana

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday administered oath against the abuse of drugs to thousands of students, police personnel, government employees, and youths, and also rolled out the state action plan for eradication of drugs from the state.



The event was organised at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban (Karnal) at the initiative of Shrikant Jadhav, Additional Director General of Police, Haryana, who has been active against the drug menace for the last nearly two decades wherever he has been posted in the past.

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij who is in isolation due to a Covid-19 infection joined the event in online mode from his Ambala home while Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, DGP PK Agarwal, Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan were also present.

Lauding Jadhav's efforts, Khattar said that Haryana had become the first state in the country to roll out an action plan against drugs.

The Chief Minister said that when we speak of development, it is not only about the construction of roads and other infrastructure, but more importantly about the development of people living in the state. He said the development of people includes inculcating good culture among youths and keeping them away from drugs so that their bodies and mind could develop freely. He said the drugs were the worst kind of addiction, as they hamper the mental growth of an individual and ruin not only the person addicted to it but his entire family.

He said the drug trade knows no boundaries and it had spread across the globe because of the money involved in it. "Now, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has chalked out a comprehensive action plan by involving the government, the society and the NGOs to fight the drug menace," the CM said. He said that the state government has set up 1,100 sports nurseries so that youths could stay away from drugs by concentrating on sports.

Besides, the state government will take initiatives to make youths self-reliant. He said that for the implementation of this programme, mission teams at the state, district, sub-division, cluster and village/ward levels will work for counseling, treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts.