Khattar rewards officers

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the portal of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam along with the announcement of setting up of Atal Park and Smriti Kendra in Gurugram in the programme organized on the occasion of Good Governance Day. A patrika named 'Vyavastha Parivartan Se Susashan' along with the official calendar of the year 2022 was also launched.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also honoured 78 officers and employees for doing commendable work in various fields in the state.

On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya, the Chief Minister said that after the formation of the Government in the year 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon us to celebrate Good Governance Day on December 25 every year. Accordingly, moving forward in the direction of good governance, the state government has taken various bold decisions in order to strengthen and revive the system.

The Chief Minister rewarded the officers of Revenue and Disaster Management, Development and Panchayat Department, District Administration, Survey of India for doing commendable work under the Svamitva Yojana in the program.

Similarly, Revenue and Disaster Management, Public Works Department, Hartron and Haryana Engineering Works Department officials were honoured for preparing the portal for agriculture and farmers' welfare and modern records for doing remarkable work under Meri Fasal-Mera Byora.