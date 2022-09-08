Khattar reviews law and order with top officers

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar alongwith Home Minister Anil Vij held a meeting with senior police officers on Thursday at Haryana Police Headquarters in Panchkula where he reviewed the crime, and law and order situation in the state.



Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana P.K. Agrawal and senior police officers of Haryana Police were also present on this occasion.

While instructing the police leadership to take even stricter actions against organised crime and to tighten the noose on criminals, the Chief Minister said that creating a safe environment for people in Haryana is the key priority for the state government. Ensuring a good law and order situation is an important part of this process. Control on crime and excellent law and order situation also gives an impetus to the development of state as it encourages the public to invest their capital and energies in the state.

Highlighting the government policy of zero tolerance of crime, the Chief Minister said that the police officers posted should focus on preparing and implementing effective strategies against the gangsters, miscreants and drug peddlers. "Police should scrupulously perform their duty without any pressure, only guided by law and public interest so as to instill a fear of law among the criminals and a sense of security among the law-abiding citizens," he added.