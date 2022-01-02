Khattar reviews govt's readiness for 3rd wave of Covid-19 with DCs

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the State Government is working strenuously to deal with any situation which may arise due to the third wave of Covid-19.



The Chief Minister was presiding over the review meeting regarding Covid-19 here today. All the Deputy Commissioners of the Districts joined the meeting through video conferencing. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the review of oxygen plants, hospitals, and other necessary equipment and facilities in the districts. The Chief Minister said that the Deputy Commissioners should also keep the local level committees and inter-department committees of their districts alert so that their services can be availed when required. Services of Anganwadi workers and the Education Department can also be sought. He said that the bus stands, mini secretariats, malls, gyms, and other public places should be kept under surveillance, and the entry of people without vaccination certificates should be strictly restricted.

The Chief Minister said that complete vigil should be kept on the travellers coming from abroad till it is ensured that they do not have any kind of covid related symptoms. He said that the test report of the new variant takes time and till then they should be advised to stay in home isolation. The Chief Minister also apprised that the facility of testing the new variant of Covid-19 has been started in Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. Now the process of test results will be expedited.

He said that the new variant is spreading rapidly, and the second wave variant is also active. Therefore, it is very important to take precautions. Along with this, the night movement should also be strictly observed. The Chief Minister said that there is a provision to impose a fine of Rs. 500 at an individual level and Rs. 5000 at the institution level if they are found violating the Covid guidelines.

The Chief Minister further said that the health workers and front-line workers and people above the age of 60 years will be administered precaution doses from January 10, 2022. Apart from this, vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will also be started. They will be administered Covaxin from January 3, 2022. The Chief Minister said that cases of Covid are increasing in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, and Ambala. Therefore, these districts have been kept in Group A as the risk of spread is high in such districts. He also asked the Deputy Commissioners to review the Covid cases on daily basis and analyze the pattern if any.