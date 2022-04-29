Khattar releases structural safety guidelines booklet in Gurugram

Chandigarh: Haryana government has issued structural safety guidelines to ensure the safety of residents residing in multi-story residential buildings. As per the new guidelines, during the construction of any building the construction agency will get the safety standards audited at least thrice or four times.



The Chief Minister said this after addressing various RWA Association representatives present after releasing the Structural Safety Guidelines booklet prepared by the Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana in the concluding session of the SEWOCON Conference held in Gurugram on Friday.

Khattar also announced to appoint a 'Sampati Pal' to address mutual disputes between RWAs and members. Also, the disputes related to the accounts maintained by RWAs will be resolved through an empaneled auditor. A new policy will also be formulated to fix the rules of handing over to the RWAs for residential complexes developed by the builders and the draft of this policy will be uploaded on the website for one month so that the RWAs can give their suggestions, after which the Policy will be notified within 60 days.

The Chief Minister announced the appointment of two District Registrars in Gurugram on the demand of RWAs, allottees and others and said that these Registrars would be at par with the Deputy CEO of GMDA. He also directed to restart Allottee Grievance Redressal System under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner for the residents of Gurugram. He said that since there is no provision of RWA in Plotted Colony, so provision will be made in this regard in the new Policy.

Referring to irregularities committed by builders, he said that since 1985 till now, out of about 2000 colonizers, only 15 colonizers have obtained the completion certificate.