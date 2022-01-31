Khattar releases Rs 5.33 cr for 3.14L beneficiaries

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while releasing the premium amount of Rs. 5.33 crore to 3,14,446 beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna (MMPSY) during a State-level function held through video conferencing here on Monday said that since 2014, ensuring the reach of the benefits of various government schemes and programmes to those in the last of the pyramid while following the path of Antyodaya as shown by Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya has remained the utmost priority of the State Government.

"Our target is to cover maximum beneficiaries under these schemes by March 31, 2022, so as to ensure that the future of these beneficiaries could be ensured. Therefore all those beneficiaries who are eligible to get benefits under these schemes and are yet to enroll themselves should ensure the registration at the earliest," said Khattar. During the programme, out of the total 3,14,446 beneficiaries under MMPSY, as many as 29 beneficiaries enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and all the three Maandhan schemes including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PMKMY), Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PMSYMY), and PMLVMY also received the scheme acknowledgement letter from the CM, while rest of the beneficiaries received the same from the Deputy Commissioners at the programme held at district level.