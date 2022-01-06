Khattar provides solar pumps to farmers, addresses them via VC

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the State has become a leading state in the country as regards the installation of solar water pumps in the state so as to promote micro-irrigation under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM).

The Chief Minister today provided solar pumps to the farmers during a digital inauguration program held through video conferencing from Chandigarh. The government is giving 75 percent subsidy on these pumps. On this occasion, people who have done remarkable work in the field of solar energy were also honoured.

The Chief Minister also released a booklet of the Solar Water Pumping Programme and a utility booklet for the farmers. The Chief Minister directed that the tubewells of less than 50 Horsepower which are running on electricity and are being used for agriculture purposes should be shifted to solar energy in the state.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh also remained present on this occasion. The Deputy Commissioners and officers of the New and Renewable Energy Department also joined the meeting online from their respective districts. The Chief Minister interacted with the female farmers of Hisar, Krishna and Trilok Singh and Shashi Ahuja and Isaak Khan from Nuh, who have installed solar pumps. Khattar also inquired about the scheme in detail from these farmers. During the interaction, the farmers apprised the Chief Minister that they had to spend only 25 percent of the amount as the remaining amount has been provided by the government for installing

the solar pumps.