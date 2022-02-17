Khattar pays tributes to Sant Ravidas

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday paid floral tributes today at the statue of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Sant Ravidas dedicated his entire life to eliminating evils like untouchability and casteism.

During his lifetime, he worked tirelessly to end discrimination among people and taught them to live in harmony and peace. His invaluable ideas are relevant even today in society. We need to imbibe his ideals, said Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister further said that Sant Ravidas worked to show the right path and guide the common people through his songs and couplets. Even today people remember his songs and couplets on evils like casteism and untouchability.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister called upon all the people of the society to take a firm resolve to follow the high ideals of Sant Ravidas.