Khattar pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

Chandigarh: The Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.



He said that on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary in 2014, all the citizens were motivated to build toilets in their homes, as part of a nationwide cleanliness drive Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. As a result, millions of households benefited from it and significantly supported eliminating open defecation. Apart from this, under the Swachhta Abhiyan, people were also made aware of cleanliness in their surrounding environment. He said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign has significantly contributed to the development of the nation, especially in rural areas.

The Chief Minister said that from September 17, the birthday of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to October 2, the birthday of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Swachhta Pakhwada is being run across the state. He recommended adopting cleanliness in our daily life. Without cleanliness, we get surrounded by various diseases, and health treatments cost a significant expenditure. The cost of health services may be reduced, and the body will continue to function well if cleanliness is fully embraced in daily life.