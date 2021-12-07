Khattar pays tribute to soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day paid heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the motherland.

On the occasion of Flag Day, the Chief Minister made a voluntary contribution and said that the amount collected on Flag Day is used for the welfare of the dependents of the martyrs, so there is an appeal to the people of the State to voluntarily contribute in the charity box displayed by the Zila Sainik Board on the occasion of Flag Day.

He said that the jawans of the country are standing firm on the borders of the country even in adverse conditions and are still performing their duties with courage and valour. It is due to our soldiers that the borders of the country are secure and our independence and sovereignty are intact.

On this occasion, the Minister of State for Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Om Prakash Yadav pinned a flag sticker of the Indian Armed Forces to the Chief Minister of Haryana. On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department V.S. Kundu and Secretary and Director Mani Ram Sharma were also present.