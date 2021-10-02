Khattar pays homage to Gandhi, Shastri

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday paid homage to the father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on their birth anniversaries.



While offering floral tributes on the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, the Chief Minister said that Bapu's entire life was devoted to truth, non-violence, sacrifice, love and peace. Today all his ideas need to be implemented in life, he added.

Khattar said that the work done by him will always inspire the coming generations.

The Father of the Nation believed that the greatness of humanity lies in serving the society and well being of all, he said.

The Chief Minister also paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and said that the life of the former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri was based on high values and principles. He said that Lal Bahadur Shastri gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan', he was the son of the earth, the embodiment of simplicity and will always remain a source of inspiration for the entire nation.