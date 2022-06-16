Khattar orders opening of citizen services centre at CM's official residence

chandigarh: Following the principle of Antyodaya as envisioned by Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken the initiative to make the services of government departments online in order to deliver the benefits of welfare schemes to the last person in the queue.



In this episode, in order to solve the problem of non-uploading of applications on the portal, the Chief Minister has directed the officers to immediately open a Citizen Service Center (CSC) at the Chief Minister's residence 'Sant Kabir Kutir'. While listening to complaints during the Janata Darbar held at the 'Sant Kabir Kutir,' some people apprised the Chief Minister that problems are being faced while uploading the application on the portal. Taking immediate cognizance of this, the Chief Minister directed the officers present that a CSC should be opened here immediately.

The CM appealed to the people that if such a problem arises in the future, they should come here with all the documents and the duty of an IT knowledgeable employee from Chief Minister's Office will be deployed for this work and who will upload the application in front of the complainant himself. He said that in view of this 'complaint aapki solution humara,' we have taken the initiative to change the working system of government offices by starting online system and more than 500 services have gone online.