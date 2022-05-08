Khattar, Nadda to launch Atal Cancer Care Centre at Ambala

chandigarh: To create comprehensive cancer care facilities under one roof for providing affordable treatment to needy patients, Haryana Government has set up the Atal Cancer Tertiary Care Centre (ACTCC) at Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt.



This one-of-its-kind centre will be inaugurated on May 9 by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National President J.P. Nadda. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij and MP Rattan Lal Kataria will also be present on this occasion.

"Establishment of Tertiary Care Centre at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt will strengthen Cancer treatment facilities and accessible, affordable and comprehensive treatment will be provided to the Cancer patients from Haryana and neighbouring States. It could be seen as a cornerstone in State's approach to beat cancer," Khattar said on Sunday.

The CM said, "Various Specialized posts (Surgical, Medical and Radiation Oncologist, Radiation Physicist cum RSO, Radiation Therapy Technologist) and other HR have been created for Atal Cancer Tertiary Care Centre, Ambala Cantt to enhance the facilities. Latest high-end equipment like Linear Accelerator, Brachytherapy Unit, CT Simulator, etc. have been installed to provide advanced treatment for patients."

Apart from this, the State government has taken numerous steps to ensure that the needy patients get as much facilities as they need in Haryana for the prevention/treatment of not only cancer but for every health condition. In the recent past, Haryana government has set a lot of emphasis on strengthening the healthcare system in the state.

Spreading awareness about this deadly disease among people is an integral part of the government's approach to tackle cancer in the state. It is important to know that one-third of cancers are preventable. Another one-third can be treated effectively if detected well in time and one-third of cancers are seen in advanced stages where treatment outcome is compromised.

With the aforesaid activities, the Health Department's major focus is on promoting a healthy lifestyle, avoiding excessive consumption of fatty & spicy food, prohibiting excessive use of pesticides, and avoiding the use of tobacco in any form and alcohol (About 50% of cancers are tobacco-related), awareness about early symptoms of disease, and regular screening of women for common cancers i.e. Ca cervix, Breast cancer etc. after the age of 30.